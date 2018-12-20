MIDDLETON—Webster Lloyd Carter, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. Webster was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Ripon, to Webster Lloyd and Mary Elizabeth (Sullivan) Carter. Webster graduated from Ripon High School and later received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, Ind. He served his country in the US Army from 1954 through 1956. On June 24, 1963, he married Joan Mountford in Madison.
Webster worked for the State of Wisconsin in the Department of Natural Resources as a civil engineer for 31 years. He enjoyed genealogy, reading, sudoku puzzles, photography, and watching all types sports. He treasured time with his children, grandchildren, and visiting with family and friends.
Web is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Joan; children, Denise (Tim) Duhr, Darcy Carter (Eric), and Lloyd (Jodi) Carter; grandchildren, Russell, Elyse, Corey, Jacob, and Ella; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Donna) Mountford; additional family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Webster and Mary Carter; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Berenice Mountford; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Kay Mountford; several cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Web’s Life will be held at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 2 p.m., with Pastor John Oliver presiding. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
