Carroll, Raymond L.

MADISON - Raymond Leo Carroll, age 92, of Madison passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sebring Assisted Living in Madison.

Ray was born in February 1928, in Madison. to Raymond and Bonnie Carroll. He attended Draper Grade School, St. Raphael’s Catholic School and Central High School (class of ’45). He was a proud Eagle Scout and a stand-out fast-pitch softball player in both the Madison and regional industrial leagues, playing ball for the Three Bells and the Shamrock Bar.

In 1945, he enlisted in the Navy where he was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Base. Discharged in 1946, Ray came back to Madison and began his career with the City of Madison as a Tree Trimmer Apprentice. In 1951, Ray enlisted in the Army to serve during the Korean conflict. In September of that year he married his love, Kathleen Roherty, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and the couple moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where Ray was stationed.

