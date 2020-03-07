Carroll, Raymond L.

MADISON - Raymond Leo Carroll, age 92, of Madison passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sebring Assisted Living in Madison.
Ray was born in February 1928, in Madison. to Raymond and Bonnie Carroll. He attended Draper Grade School, St. Raphael’s Catholic School and Central High School (class of ’45). He was a proud Eagle Scout and a stand-out fast-pitch softball player in both the Madison and regional industrial leagues, playing ball for the Three Bells and the Shamrock Bar.
In 1945, he enlisted in the Navy where he was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Base. Discharged in 1946, Ray came back to Madison and began his career with the City of Madison as a Tree Trimmer Apprentice. In 1951, Ray enlisted in the Army to serve during the Korean conflict. In September of that year he married his love, Kathleen Roherty, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and the couple moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where Ray was stationed.
Discharged in 1953, Ray and Kathleen returned to Madison where they built their home and their lives on Crawford Drive. Ray resumed his career with the City of Madison working his way up from Tree Trimmer I to City Forester from which he retired in 1992. He was a sought after guest lecturer in forestry matters and developed patents for both Vapam and the Elm Bark Beetle drill-bit. It was Ray’s hope these inventions would help retard the spread of Dutch Elm Disease.
Ray is survived by his wife, Kathleen; two sisters, Kathryn Fiore and Judith Prestigiacomo; brother-in-law, Jim (Marian) Roherty and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his sister, Bernadette “Bert” Smith; sisters-in-laws, Elizabeth Hagen, Maxine Roherty and Theresa Roherty; brothers-in-laws, Richard Hagen, Paul Roherty, Sr., Charlie Smith Jr., Frank Prestigiacomo and Charlie Smith; niece, Megan Smith and nephews, Brian Roherty, Paul Roherty, Jr, and Charlie Smith, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., to follow afterwards. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Monsignor Thomas Baxter will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wisconsin Public Television (www.pbswisconsin.org/donate) or Agrace Hospice (www.agrace.org/donate). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
