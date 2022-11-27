MADISON—Carroll M. “Bud” Tabaka, 92, of Madison, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022, at University Hospitals after a brief illness surrounded by his family.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jeanette (Bruns) Tabaka; his sons, Daniel (Sherry) Tabaka of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Phillip Tabaka of Middleton, WI; his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucille (Maley); brothers: James and Lynn; sister, Mary Joan; and a daughter-in-law, Becky.