REEDSBURG - Kathryn E. Carrigan, age 83, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on May 16, 1935, in Roanoke, Va., the daughter of the late Charles M. and Ella F. Clinebell Pace. Kathryn was united in marriage to William J. Carrigan Jr. on May 9, 1959; he preceded her in death July 5, 2004. This marriage was blessed with six children.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren, William J. (Kim) Carrigan III; C. Peter (Nancy) Carrigan and daughter, Emily; Thomas E. (Kimberly) Carrigan and daughters, Cidnee (Daniel) Waller and Chloe Carrigan, Kathryn "Kate" R. (Clifford III) Blackwell and children, Martha Blackwell, Ellis Blackwell and Clifford Blackwell IV; and Patrick M. (Melissa) Carrigan and children, Jacob Carrigan and Abby Carrigan. In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel B. Carrigan; and one sister, Carolyn.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathryn Carrigan will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH in Reedsburg, with the Rev. David Carrano as Celebrant. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. There will also be visitation on Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Reedsburg.
Memorials may be made in Kathryn's name. The Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg is assisting the family.