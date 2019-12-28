Carrig, David J. (Dave)

MADISON - David J. (Dave) Carrig passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, at University Hospital in Madison, Wis. Dave was born April 10, 1942 in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Joseph and Helen (David) Carrig who preceded him in death. Dave was also preceded in death by his partner of 25 years, Diane Selvig.

He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1960. Dave served in Wisconsin's Red Arrow 32nd Infantry of the National Guard from 1965-1971. He attended the University of Wisconsin Madison from 1960-1964. Dave found his education to be the most stimulating experience of his life. Dave worked at many jobs and retired from University Hospital in Environmental Services after 25 years. He was also active in the State Employees Union as a steward and found it very rewarding. He regretted the loss of union strength over recent years and hoped for a reversal to better the lives of working people.

He is survived by his brothers Don (Barbara) Carrig and Jack (Karen) Carrig. He is further survived by nephews Todd, Matt, Joe and Sam Carrig and Brian Grover; niece Leslie (Carrig) Benjes and his dear friend and niece, Christine Grover and other relatives and friends.

He was a member of Cathedral Parish and very grateful to Monsignor Kevin Holmes for his kindness.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Holy Redeemer Cathedral Parish or The Madison Labor Temple in Dave's name.

