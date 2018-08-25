MADISON / OREGON—Jean K. Carr, age 88, went to be with her Lord, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. She was born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Emil and Daisy (Fader) Kreutz. Jean graduated from Madison West High School with the class of 1947. She worked at Cuna Mutual for over 20 years before her retirement. Jean enjoyed the simple things in life and was a friend to all. She always had dogs in her life and truly enjoyed their companionship.
Jean is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Kasinski, Mary Carr and Lisa Carr; two granddaughters, Ashley Kasinski and Anna Kasinski. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Janet Kasinski.
A Celebration of Life will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, with the Rev. Paul Markquart presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the Oregon Senior Center, UW Hospital’s caring staff and Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515