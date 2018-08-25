Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / OREGON—Jean K. Carr, age 88, went to be with her Lord, on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. She was born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Emil and Daisy (Fader) Kreutz. Jean graduated from Madison West High School with the class of 1947. She worked at Cuna Mutual for over 20 years before her retirement. Jean enjoyed the simple things in life and was a friend to all. She always had dogs in her life and truly enjoyed their companionship.

Jean is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Kasinski, Mary Carr and Lisa Carr; two granddaughters, Ashley Kasinski and Anna Kasinski. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Janet Kasinski.

A Celebration of Life will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, with the Rev. Paul Markquart presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the Oregon Senior Center, UW Hospital’s caring staff and Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Carr, Jean K.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.