Carr, Dennis J.

MONTFORT – Dr. Dennis J. Carr, 90, passed away on Aug. 13, 2020, with his beloved family by his side.
Dennis was born June 12, 1930, in Bancroft, Iowa, to George and Mary Sullivan Carr. He graduated from Estherville Iowa high school and attended Iowa State University where he received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree. He also met the love of his life, Marilyn Fischer, there and they were married on June 29, 1957.
Together, Dennis and Marilyn moved to Wisconsin where "Doc Carr" began his large animal veterinary practice and where he and Marilyn raised five children: Mary Carr Lee, Kevin Carr (Joy), Connie Carr Paradies (Ron), Kelly Ritchie (Ron), and Mark Carr (Maria). Dennis' pride in his children knew no bounds, just as he adored his eight grandchildren: Tony Ritchie (Holly), Taylor Lee, Melissa Carr (Luke Moris), Brett Carr, Kaitlin Solomon (Jake), Fischer, Culhan and Monica Carr; and his five great-grandchildren: Laila, Kellen, Dash, Parker and Brooks. Dennis was happiest when he could watch his children's or grandchildren's sports activities–all while greeting friends in the stands and telling a few jokes. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mabel Carr; four siblings, Delores Carr, Gene Carr, Harold Carr, Helen Fonder; and is survived by his brother, Dr. Tom (Linda) Carr.
Throughout his career, Dr. Carr wore many hats. In addition to his veterinary practice in Montfort from 1956 to 1988, he was President of the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association and Chairperson of the American Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board. In 1979 he was recipient of the W.V.M.A. Meritorious Service Award and in 1983 he was the Stange Award Recipient – outstanding veterinary alumnus award from Iowa State University. In 1988, Dr. Carr was appointed the State Veterinarian for Wisconsin and remained in this role until his retirement in 1993
A longtime member of the Montfort Village Board and a 4-H leader, he helped his children show award-winning angus and crossbred steers, including a Wisconsin State Champion Hereford. Dr. Carr was also President of Carr Farms, Inc. and was a 23-year member of the Livingston State Bank Board. In retirement, Dennis enjoyed selling granite monuments to friends as well as fishing, hunting and playing his fair share of card games.
Dad and Grandpa, you will be missed. The twinkle in your eye when any of us entered the room, your never-ending funny stories and discussion of politics, and your equal love for each and every one of us lives on.
Due to the continued pandemic of Covid-19 and the safety of family and friends, a private Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2020, at the ST. THOMAS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Montfort with burial to follow in the Rock Church Cemetery in rural Livingston. Private visitation for family will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dennis Carr scholarship at Iowa-Grant Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 124, Livingston, WI 53554. The Carr family has requested that social distancing be practiced and masks are required. The Soman-Larson Funeral Home of Montfort is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
