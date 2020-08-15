Carr, Dennis J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONTFORT – Dr. Dennis J. Carr, 90, passed away on Aug. 13, 2020, with his beloved family by his side.

Dennis was born June 12, 1930, in Bancroft, Iowa, to George and Mary Sullivan Carr. He graduated from Estherville Iowa high school and attended Iowa State University where he received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree. He also met the love of his life, Marilyn Fischer, there and they were married on June 29, 1957.

Together, Dennis and Marilyn moved to Wisconsin where "Doc Carr" began his large animal veterinary practice and where he and Marilyn raised five children: Mary Carr Lee, Kevin Carr (Joy), Connie Carr Paradies (Ron), Kelly Ritchie (Ron), and Mark Carr (Maria). Dennis' pride in his children knew no bounds, just as he adored his eight grandchildren: Tony Ritchie (Holly), Taylor Lee, Melissa Carr (Luke Moris), Brett Carr, Kaitlin Solomon (Jake), Fischer, Culhan and Monica Carr; and his five great-grandchildren: Laila, Kellen, Dash, Parker and Brooks. Dennis was happiest when he could watch his children's or grandchildren's sports activities–all while greeting friends in the stands and telling a few jokes. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mabel Carr; four siblings, Delores Carr, Gene Carr, Harold Carr, Helen Fonder; and is survived by his brother, Dr. Tom (Linda) Carr.