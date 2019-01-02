MADISON / BRIGHTON, Mich. - Caryl Lynne Carr, age 72, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 27, 2018. Caryl, daughter of Walter Gustav Andersen and Dorothea Caroline Lange, was born May 29, 1946, in Madison. She was united in marriage to Ronald Carr on Sept. 29, 1983, and together in 1988 they built their home in Brighton, Mich.
Caryl spent many years working in the floral industry; as co-owner with her sister Jacqualine of “The Flower Shop” in Madison, as a designer at Enchanted Plant in Royal Oak, Mich., and ending her career after many years as an independent business owner who loved participating in the Ann Arbor Farmers Market. Caryl enjoyed working in her greenhouse and gardens and over the years received various awards for her unique designs and her impeccable gardens.
She is survived by a loving husband, Ron; stepdaughter, Debra Sherman (Daniel); granddaughter, Sydnee Sherman; her sister, Shirley Peterson (Roger); nephew, John Ehlke (Jacqualine); and sister-in-law, Pam Andersen (Steve). She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothea Anderson; her cherished sister, Jacqualine Ehlke; and beloved brother, Steve Andersen.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at KEEHN FUNERAL HOME, 706 West Main St., Brighton, Mich. (810) 229-9871.
