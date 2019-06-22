ARENA - Peggy Eileen Carpenter of Arena passed away June 19, 2019 after a short illness at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on October 7 in Arena to the late John and Alvina (Hankel) Carpenter. She attended elementary school in rural Arena and in Mazomanie. She graduated from Arena High School.
She started working at Graber (Springs) in Middleton in the office for a number of years. She then worked at Spring Green Press, then worked for many years at the Spring Green Village Office as Clerk-Treasurer. Peggy then worked for the Village of Deforest in the office.
She had the enjoyment of bowling for many years on the Black Earth Ladies League.
She enjoyed attending stock car racing at all the local tracks on weekends and also attended events at Daytona, Florida, Illinois and Colorado.
She was a member of the Arena Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club for 50 years, serving as secretary and Treasurer. She helped form the club which was the first one in Iowa County. Peggy attended many snowmobile races at Eagle River, Wis.
Peggy is survived by two sisters, Louise Lipinski of Lone Rock and Ruby Carpenter of Arena; a brother-in-law, Clarence “Sonny” Porter of Arena; a special niece, Sally Carpenter (Troy Atkinson) of Middleton; and is further survived by several nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Frances, George (Anna) and Louis Carpenter, two sisters, Marion (Clarence) Porter and Matie Carpenter, Brother in-law Anthony (Louise) Lipinski, and two nephews, Earl and Kenneth Carpenter.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Mazomanie, Wis. Visitation will be held from at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Arena Cemetery.
Peggy’s family wishes to thank the caring staff at the Black Earth Manor and the Home Health staff and also Katlin for all her special help.