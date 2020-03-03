Carpenter, Paul Richard

MADISON - Paul Richard Carpenter, of Madison, died of complications of diabetes on Feb. 23, 2020. Paul was born in South Bend, Indiana, on July 8, 1982. In 1989, he moved to Madison with his parents, Susan (nee Moths) and Steve, and his sister, Emily. Paul attended Crestwood Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School, Memorial High School, the University of Colorado and Edgewood College. He graduated from U.W. Madison, with a B.A. in Conservation Biology. He was passionate about land conservation and environmental issues and purchased several tracts of land in the western US to preserve them from development. He worked in retail, ecological research, gardening, food service, recruiting, and business development. Paul loved fishing the northern lakes of Wisconsin and the U.P., and snowboarding in the mountains of Colorado. More recently he took up fly fishing in southwest Wisconsin. He enjoyed playing disc golf and football with close friends. He was an avid sports fan and ‘walking Wikipedia’ of sports facts and history. He had a near-photographic memory and could solve math problems and this newspaper’s word jumbles instantly. Paul was an accomplished songwriter and amateur musician who recorded many original songs and covers that he shared with friends and family. Among his best-loved songs are ‘Spending Dollars, Making Dimes’ about workers in America and ‘Wingville’ about the Blue River valley in southwest Wisconsin. We miss his wonderful sense of humor and spirited debates on many topics. Paul is survived by his parents, his sister, his faithful puggle Jasper, his grandfather Richard Carpenter, his grandmother Dauna Moths, his beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, valued co-workers, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Don Moths, and his grandmother Joanne Carpenter. Family and friends meant everything to Paul and he encouraged everyone to keep in close touch. Our family would like to thank those in Osage Beach, Missouri who generously helped Paul in his final hours.