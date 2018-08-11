DEFOREST—Martin J. Carpenter, age 77, reunited with his loved ones on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born June 8, 1941 in Plainview, Minn. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1959. Martin married Doreen Lange on May 26, 1967, in Rockford, Ill., and they were together for 48 years.
Martin enjoyed NASCAR, reading, fishing, and cooking food in the smoker. He was a true backyard mechanic. He was employed by Joe Elver RV Sales, Interstate RV and Custom RV.
Martin is survived by his four children, Carol, Mike, Jacqueline and Brian; grandchildren, Matthew (Krystal), Jennifer, Brianna, Veta, Rachel and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Meghan, Myriah and Madison; sisters, Joanne, Elva and Patricia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen; parents, John and Evelyn (Holst) Carpenter; and his brother, John.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service.
A special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials may be written to Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
