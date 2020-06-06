Carpenter, Jo Ann "Maugs"

MIDDLETON - Jo Ann "Maugs" Carpenter, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Jo was born on Dec. 16, 1937, the daughter of Basil and Lela (Fondel) Tritt. She graduated from Berlin High School in 1955. Jo was united in marriage to Maynard Carpenter on May 19, 1956.
Jo kept a pristine home and yard. She was a "SuperMom!" She enjoyed taking care of her grandkids, as well as being "Mama Jo" to many neighborhood children over the years. Jo also loved to play cards, put together puzzles, and watch her sports: football, baseball, basketball, tennis, golf; you name it, she knew it! Her patience, sense of humor, and easy-going way made her a fast friend to all who met her. Jo and Maynard enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, and throughout the United States. They especially enjoyed winters in Tybee Island, Ga.
Jo is survived by two daughters, Carol Menz and Julie Hoffman; three grandchildren, Jameson and Kramer (Stephanie) Menz, and Joss Jolee Hoffman; and five great-grandies, Micah, Rowan, Selah, Everly and August Menz. She is further survived by her sisters, Marilyn (Richard) Spiczenski, Patricia (Robert) Nigbor, Virginia (Ronald) Wichman, Sally (William) Schmelzer and Lynette (Thomas) Littwin; sister-in-law, Norma (Michael) Eagan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard; mother, Lela; father, Basil; stepfather, Herb Goodwin; sister, Karen (Wilke) Sergo; and brother, Buck Tritt.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Jo's name. Special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and the Aging at Home caregivers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
