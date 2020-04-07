Carpenter, Dorraine "Dorrie" R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

EVANSVILLE — Dorraine "Dorrie" R. Carpenter, age 95, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Kelly House in Evansville. She was born on Nov. 17, 1924, in Christiana Township, Wis., the daughter of Olai and Stina (Obstetun) Ofsthun. Dorie married Frank Carpenter on July 14, 1951 at the Little Brown Church, in the Vale. He preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2000.

She attended school to become a bookkeeper. Dorie and Frank moved here in 1952. She worked for Lake Leota Girls School, Evansville and Parker Pen, in Janesville. Dorie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. She enjoyed working on puzzles. doing cross word puzzles, sewing, rose malling and cake decorating. Dorie enjoyed watching the Badgers and Green Bay Packers football. She remembered everyone's birthday and adopted family and neighbors as her grandchildren. She had several dogs and cats and loved them all.

She is survived by a daughter, Frances "Frannie" Carpenter of Evansville; a sister-in-law, Dawn Ofsthun; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sharon on April 22, 2014; two brothers, Karl and Sherman "Bud"; sisters, Olivette "Ollie" Olson, Ann "Annie" Erbs, and Borghild "Borg" Harried; a infant sister, Anis; and some nieces and nephews.

A private family burial will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville, at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorraine Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.