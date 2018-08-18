BELLEVILLE—Cory Carpenter, age 68, of Belleville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at his home. He was born on Dec. 1, 1949, in Wisconsin Rapids, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Swanson) Carpenter. Cory graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, and later attended MATC. He served in the U.S. Army and Wisconsin National Guard from 1971 to 1976.
On Oct. 18, 1975, he was united in marriage to Bonita Schenkat in Jefferson. Cory worked as a delivery driver for Advanced Auto Parts and Carquest for many years. He deeply enjoyed music and having good times with friends.
Cory is survived by his wife, Bonnie; brother, Craig Carpenter; niece, Carone Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Sue Carpenter; and many friends.
A celebration of Cory’s life is planned for a later date. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the loving and compassionate care during Cory’s journey. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.