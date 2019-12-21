Carpenter, Betty Kolb

MADISON - Betty Kolb Carpenter, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Betty Elaine Napstad was born on April 22, 1930. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1948 and from the University of Wisconsin in 1952 with a degree in Physical Education.

While teaching Physical Education at Berlin High School in Wis., she met a local farmer and UW graduate, Quin E. Kolb. They were married in 1954 and settled in Madison. Quin was a UW Associate Professor of Meat and Animal Science. He passed away in 1976. The couple had three daughters.

Betty married Charles A. Carpenter in 1989. They celebrated a joyful union until his passing in 2004.

Betty had a deep affection for her church, Bethel Lutheran, volunteering many hours with the Bethel Thrift Shop and Estate Sale Group and supporting it’s programs, in particular, Bethel Horizons.

Betty is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Robert B.) Pierce, Kristin (Daniel E.) Szumlas and Karla (Michael H. Barrier) Kolb; and three grandchildren. She is remembered by her family and friends as a devoted wife and mother, an excellent tennis player, cook and seamstress and a spirited competitor, whether it was board games, golf or bridge. Betty approached life, always, with joy, good humor and compassion.