May 19, 1955—Dec. 22, 2022

MOUNT HOREB—Carolyn Ruth Thompson, a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother, died peacefully on December 22, 2022.

Born in Manchester, IA, Carolyn was a gentle and well-loved woman. The family moved to Madison, WI, in 1958, and resided in Shorewood Hills. She is a 1973 West High School graduate. She was quite determined. She obtained degrees from Edgewood College and McCormick Theological Seminary. She earned a Doctorate from the Chicago Theological Seminary while raising two daughters and working full-time at the University of Chicago. She volunteered at South Chicago AGAPE victim assistance program. Later, Carolyn was a Christian Appalachian Project missionary in Kentucky.

In 1992, she married Jerry Althaus. He lovingly referred to her as “God’s special angel,” which was not an exaggeration given her generous nature and commitment to helping others.

Carolyn always ensured her grandchildren knew how much she cared for them. She had a special way of showing love—from making custom Halloween costumes to feeding the backyard birds with them. Carolyn enjoyed every moment with her grandkids, from beach days in Laguna Beach to days at Disneyland. She cherished these moments more than anything else. She also loved attending family gatherings and potlucks, especially with her siblings and their families.

She leaves behind many loved ones who knew her as a faithful daughter, loving mother and grandmother, devoted companion to her husband, supportive sister, and faithful follower of Christ. She is survived by her mother, Violet; husband, Jerry; three siblings: Richard, Margaret, and Morgan; two children: Marie and Sondra; five grandchildren, two step-children, and five step-grandchildren. Her father, Wayne; and brother, Bryan, preceded her in death.

Carolyn lived a life full of joyous moments filled with laughter, travel adventures, and peace. May we cherish these memories as we celebrate the incredibly courageous life she led each day moving forward; it is a legacy that will live forever in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church on December 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Michael Hammond will officiate.

Instead of flowers, memorials will be given to a charity chosen by the family.