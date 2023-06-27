Carolyn J. Severson

Oct. 23, 1939 - June 23, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Carolyn "Carrie" J. Severson, age 83, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Carrie was born in Beaver Dam on October 23, 1939, the daughter of Melvin and Gladys (Lau) Schultz. She was a proud cheerleader and graduate of Dodgeland High School. From a young age Carrie began caring for her mother as her health declined. That passion for caring for others continued throughout her life, not only with her family, but all those she encountered.

She was a very kind and generous person, helping anyone she could throughout her lifetime. Carrie was a dedicated worker and performed many different positions over the years at the Campus Inn in Beaver Dam, best known working the front desk.

She was a loving mother, an amazing cook, and a wonderful caretaker to her beloved cat, Shakey Sue. Carrie enjoyed many trips with family and friends, especially cruises to the Caribbean. Friday nights were always looked forward to in the Severson household, usually consisting of dinner and dancing the night away with family and friends.

Carrie is survived by her daughter, Julie (Tim) Barstow of Beaver Dam; foster daughter, Sherri (nee Thorn) Peschl of Tallahassee, FL; foster grandsons: Ryan (Erin) Peschl and Justin (Ashley) Peschl; foster great-grandchildren: Landon Peschl, Ashlyn Peschl, Dakota Peschl, and Skylar Peschl; brother, Wayne Schultz of Portage; sisters-in-law: Diane Schroud of Sun Prairie and Joanne Schultz of Lowell; her beloved cat, Shakey Sue; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James "Jim" Severson; brother, Kenneth Schultz; sister, Donna Mae Schultz; brothers-in-law: Roland Hahn and Willie Schroud; sister-in-law, Donna Hahn; nieces: Pattie Nelson and Joan McNamee; and other relatives.

Visitation for Carrie will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Burial will take place at Grove Prairie Cemetery, Town of Lowell.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.