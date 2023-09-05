Carolyn Francis Hackler

Nov. 12, 1938 - Aug. 24, 2023

MADISON - Carolyn Francis Hackler passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at her home from Alzheimer's and kidney disease.

She was born on November 12, 1938, in Racine, WI. As a young girl, she was adopted by Charles and Francis Sternberger of Madison. She graduated from West High, where she was active with the Rainbow Girls. Later, she graduated from Madison Business College. She met Harry Hackler on a blind date; they married on April 25, 1958. They had three children, Carolyn (Ann), Harry Richard (Rick), and Susan (Sue) Elisabeth.

She worked for UW Madison for many years, including in the History of Medicine Department and as the administrative assistant to the dean of the School of Education. She retired in 1999. She was also a long-time member of Grace Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry and Altar Guild.

Carolyn loved to travel, including trips to Europe with Ann. She enjoyed reading, cooking, tending to, and admiring the nature that graced her lovely backyard. Carolyn loved the dogs and cats that shared their home over the years. She especially loved time spent with friends and family, highlights being holidays and the yearly family vacation to the north woods.

Carolyn is survived by daughter, Carolyn Ann (partner Paul Rabenhorst); son, Rick Hackler; daughter, Sue (Mark) McKean; granddaughter, Brooke Hackler; grandsons: Casey and Braeden McKean; brother, Donald (Meg), Ager Sr. of Hillsboro, NH; other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; sister, Beverley Manderfield; and special cousin, Kenneth Karwawski.

The family wishes to thank Mom's wonderful caregivers, Brenda and Paula. We are so grateful for the love and kindness they showed to her. We also want to thank Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care and Mom's physician, Dr. William Kinsey, and his team at UW in-home geriatric for their exceptional palliative care towards Mom.

Carolyn's Funeral will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W Washington Ave, on September 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in Madison, WI.