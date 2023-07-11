Carolyn F. Rennhack

Aug. 23, 1930 - July 9, 2023

REESEVILLE - Carolyn F. Rennhack, 92, of Reeseville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Hillside Manor Nursing Home in Beaver Dam.

A visitation for Carolyn will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Don Steinberg officiating. Burial will be at Okeeg Cemetery in Danville, followed by a funeral dinner at the Lowell VFW Hall.

Carolyn was born on August 23, 1930 the daughter of Archie and Mary (Versema) Anhauser in Columbus, WI. She was a 1948 graduate of Columbus High School and graduated Cosmetology School in 1949. On February 24, 1951, she was united in marriage with James Rennhack in Columbus, WI.

Carolyn owned and operated Carolyn's Beauty Salon since 1963. She enjoyed her customers and her work for over 60 years. She also took great pride in her community and was involved in many organizations such as the Library Board, Lioness, Chamber of Commerce, Okeeg Cemetery Board, Post #9392 VFW Sweethearts, American Legion Auxiliary #190. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville and enjoyed traveling.

Carolyn loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also appreciated all her wonderful neighbors and their kindness to her.

Carolyn will be deeply missed by her daughters: Ann Barszcz of Green Bay, Jeanne (Charlie) Neis of Juneau and Katherine (Ken) Roth of Beaver Dam; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her sister, Bette Crum of Columbus. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James in 1981, daughters: Lynda Lagodney and Marilyn Roth; grandson, Brian Lagodney and sons-in-law: Joe Lagodney and Gene Barszcz.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.