Caroline M. Patterson

Jan. 29, 1931 - Aug. 16, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Caroline M. Patterson, age 92, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Oak Park Place - Nakoma in Madison following a four-month battle with cancer. Visitation for Caroline will be at St. Katharine Drexel Church in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Wednesday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Will Arnold will officiate. The burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Fox Lake.

Caroline Mary Budde was born on January 29, 1931, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Aloysius and Lydia (Haider) Budde. She attended St. Peter's Grade School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1949. On May 31, 1954, Caroline was united in marriage with Charles Patterson in Beaver Dam. Caroline worked at American National Bank in Beaver Dam for over 26 years and lived in Fox Lake for over 30 years. Caroline and Charlie had numerous friends and family in the Fox Lake area. The two of them loved to travel and from 1994 to 2001 they traveled throughout the United States and Canada in their travel trailer with their dog Blue. They also enjoyed wintering in Rockledge, Florida. Caroline enjoyed visiting with family and friends. She had many special talents including knitting, crocheting, cooking, playing piano, and just enjoying life. She relished a good cup of coffee in the morning and enjoyed a beer in the afternoon. Caroline had memberships in both St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam and Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.

Survivors include four sons, Ralph (Jean) Patterson of Madison, David (Kathleen) Patterson of Willow Springs, IL, Steven (Sharon) Patterson of Neosho, and Brian (Christine) Patterson of Sun Prairie; her daughter, Diane (Dale) Henrich of Hickory, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her brother, Carl (Joyce) Budde of Waukesha; a sister, Mary Budde of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2001; and her brother and sister-in-law Al and Loretta Budde and her sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Ed Emmer. The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice for their loving care and support to Caroline and the family during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family would ask you to consider making a donation to Agrace Hospice and/or the American Cancer Society. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com