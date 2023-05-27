Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Carole E. Stafford

June 23, 1941 - May 25, 2023

PORTAGE - Carole E. Stafford, age 81, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Reedsburg, surrounded by her loving family.

Carole was born on June 23, 1941, in Portage, the daughter of Leo and Ellen (Dartt) Behnke.

She had worked at Johnson Sausage in Rio, Graham Drug, Blankenhaus, Dimension Three Industries and Burkhalter Travel.

Carole married James Stafford on September 2, 2000. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2020. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, and Homemakers Club. Carole was a member of Rotary International, of which she received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. Carole enjoyed curling and bowling.

She is survived by her children: David (Marisa) Shortreed, Diane (Tony) Bortz, Kim (Larry) Srader and Heidi Nahnsen; eight grandchildren: Jonathan, Anthony, Adam, Zachery, Emily, Callie, Nicholas and Lucas; five great-grandchildren: Oliver, Rowan, Liam, Beckham and Addison; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James, and two brothers: Robert and Charles.

Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage in Carole's name, or charity of donor's choice.

The family would like to thank Pastor Greg Hovland, the staff at Agrace Hospice, and her close family and friends.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.