Carol Sue Quinn

Sept. 2, 1941 - May 1, 2023

MADISON - Carol Sue Quinn, "Grandma", "Tapa", "Pastor Carol", died unexpectedly on May 1, 2023, at UW Madison Hospital, after a series of medical complications. She was 81 years young.

In accordance with her long-held wishes, she "died healthy" going from the yoga mat to her final rest in fewer than two weeks, and without disability or suffering. Not surprisingly to those who knew her, she was working up until her final day. She was a fiercely dedicated mother to her five children: Denise, Cathy, Bobby, David, and Patrick (Hollie); a loving sister to: Bob (deceased), Marie, and Helen (deceased); and half-sister to: Jimmy (deceased), Mike, Georgia, Mary, Tina, and Ed; an always-teaching grandmother to ten: Lauren, Ashley, Steven, Taylor, Shannon B., Billy, Jessica, Shannon Q., Cassie, and Michaela. And she was an aunt and cousin to many, thanks in part to her larger-than-life father, "George the Greek", whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and George, and also by countless souls to whom she ministered as the Reverend Carol Quinn, pastoring churches in Illinois, Colorado, and Wisconsin.

Born Carol Sue Stergios on September 2, 1941, she navigated her life with a grace that was seemingly innate. From a rough-and-tumble childhood in Chicago, through single parenthood as an adult, and many, many jobs along the way (she was proud of the fact that she'd begun working for a paycheck at age 14), she never lost her sense of humor. More importantly, she had a tireless commitment to being of service throughout her life, without regard to any burden on herself, first and foremost to her children and grandchildren, and culminating in becoming an ordained minister in the Methodist Church in 1996. She never felt closer to God than when she was helping others, and that's what defined her life more than anything else.

A Celebration of her Life, with a small reception to follow, will be held at the North Freedom United Methodist Church, 301 E. Walnut St., North Freedom, WI, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (Central Daylight Time).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mederi Foundation online at www.medericenter.org and North Freedom or Denzer Methodist Churches via mail: 301 E. Walnut Street, North Freedom, WI 53951.