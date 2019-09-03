Carol Sue Dreymiller-Nytes, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a battle against cancer. Carol was born to the late Jerome and Mary Nytes on Sept. 5, 1961, in Fond du Lac, Wis. Carol is survived by daughters, Veronica Dreymiller and Kathleen Dreymiller; son, John Dreymiller; as well as brother, Thomas Nytes; twin sister, Diane Provos; and sister, Annette Markhardt; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by family and numerous friends.
Carol prided herself on raising a family and taking active involvement in local school functions. Her recent years were spent at her home in Florida where she enjoyed her close proximity to the beach, warm winters, and loyal friends. Carol’s giving and generous nature will be qualities most missed by those close to her. These virtues will be passed on in her spirit.
A reception to honor the life of Carol will be held on Oct. 5, 2019, with additional details to be communicated through a Facebook group: "In memory of Carol Dreymiller- Nytes".
