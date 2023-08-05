Carol Steinkraus

Dec. 25, 1935 - July 31, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Carol Steinkraus, age 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Randolph Health Services.

Carol was born on December 25, 1935, the daughter of Frank and Edith Peschke. On September 19, 1953 she was united in marriage to her husband Merle Steinkraus in Ripon.

She was a longtime employee at JC Penny. During her retired years, she was able to spend more time with her grandchildren and attended many of their sporting events and dance recitals. Carol loved her grandchildren more than anything and was so proud to be their grandma.

She enjoyed local bus trips and watching sports, cheering on the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. Going out to eat with family and friends, especially going to Voelkers, was time she cherished. In her younger years, she was an avid water skier; her claim to fame was skiing the entire length of Big Green Lake without falling, approximately seven miles.

Carol is survived by her children: Dennis (Brenda) Steinkraus and Craig (Reyne) Steinkraus; grandchildren: Corey (Megan) Steinkraus, Blayne (Clint) Christy, Lexi Steinkraus, Drew Steinkraus; great-grandchildren: Shay, Sadie, Cooper, Benson, and Ailynn; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle, in 1982; and other relatives.

In honoring her wishes, private family services will be held. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

