Feb. 5, 1935—Nov. 16, 2022

MADISON—Carol L. (Johnson) Carr, age 87, of Middleton, WI, entered heaven peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Carol was born February 5, 1935, in Minneapolis, MN, to parents, John C., and Lillian (Stubson) Johnson. She married her beloved husband, Lowell D. Carr, in 1954, in Minneapolis.

Upon her husband’s transfer to Los Angeles, Carol began her civil service career with the Naval Construction Battalion Center, Port Hueneme, CA. She was eventually promoted to the position of Personal Property Branch Manager and Transportation Officer in the Supply Department.

Upon retirement Carol relocated to Madison, WI, where she spent many happy, fulfilling hours caring for her grandsons. She enjoyed genealogy researching the Carr family, who immigrated from England and Ireland and settled in Rhode Island in 1635, and her Norwegian ancestors, who homesteaded in the mountains near Tynset, Norway in 1629, and where descendants still live today. She especially enjoyed sharing her research with family and relatives. Her faithful contributions and loving guidance will be warmly remembered.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell D. Carr; daughter Karen Ann Carr; sisters: Laverne Patrin, Norma Haggstrom, and Sharon Larson. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Michael D. and Sandra Carr of Madison, WI; and three grandsons: 2nd Lt. Michael Carr Jr. USMC, Pensacola and Matthew and Andrew Carr of Madison WI.

A private service was held on November 19, 2022, in Madison WI.

