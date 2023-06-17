Carol Jean Taylor

June 10, 1938 - June 6, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Carol Jean (Coburn) Taylor was born on June 10, 1938 to Lois and David Coburn of Beloit. She grew up on the farm, attended a one room schoolhouse and was a member of Shopiere Congregational Church.

She loved to play piano and read. She played French horn in the Clinton High School Band and graduated from U. W. Oshkosh with a degree in Teaching in 1960.

She married Bill Itzin, with whom she had five children, then in 1988 married Taylor C. Taylor, the love of her life. Taylor gave her the additional gift of three stepchildren.

She loved to snowmobile, scare her grandchildren with rides on the wave-runner, and visit Taylor's relatives in Strawberry, AR. Sadly, Taylor died in 2004.

While volunteering at the Beaver Dam Hospital years later, she was lucky enough to meet her special friend, Delmar Kohl, whom she loved until his death last Fall.

For much of her life, Carol single-handedly raised five children on a shoestring budget. She was scrupulously honest and made sure that all of her children were raised with great humor, solid character values, a love of reading, and proper grammar. Her favorite t-shirt read, "Manners are more important than life itself". She was a great woman and a good friend.

Survived by siblings: Loretta (David) Stuntabeck, and David (Judy) Coburn; children: Kathleen Itzin (Carol Anderson), Laura (Peter) Marshall, Sarah (Scott) Trobec, John (Anne Marie) Itzin, Colleen (Dana) Hecker; step-children: Pat Taylor (Chris Weber), Denise Bruendl, and Chuck (Sue) Taylor; grandchildren: Joseph (Amy), Anna, Timothy (Jade), Rishauna (Kwende), Aaron, Jenna, Matthew, Alyssa (Mike), Eric, Jacob, Taylor, Libby (Caleb), Dillan, Halle, Ben, Elizabeth, Beth (Brian), Rachel, Nick, Chad, Krystal (Suhail), Emily, and Katelyn; and 13 great-grandchildren.

We will miss her tremendously.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Swan Park in Beaver Dam on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from Noon-3:00 PM.

Memorials may be sent to Beaver Dam Library, 311 Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916 to buy LARGE PRINT books.