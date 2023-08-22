Carol Jean Kiggens

April 8, 1941 - Aug. 14, 2023

PORTAGE - Carol Jean Kiggens, 82, of Portage, WI, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Our House, Wisconsin Dells after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Carol was born April 8, 1941, in Kalamazoo, MI, the only child of Edward and Genevieve (Eustis) Hotrum.

After her father died in 1948, Carol and her mother moved to Fort Atkinson, WI. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1959.

On August 27, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald A. Kamrath and they had a daughter, Kim, and a son, Kris.

Carol worked at Johnson Hill Press and Nasco in Fort Atkinson before she and Gerald divorced in 1976. Carol moved to the Madison area and worked at Amtelco, Inc., in McFarland while going back to school nights and weekends, earning her Bachelor of Arts/Accounting degree from Lakeland College in 1984. While working at Amtelco, she met Robert J. Kiggens, they married on September 25, 1986.

Moving to Chilton, WI, Carol was District Bookkeeper for Stockbridge Schools until 1992 then worked at Calumet Medical Center as Director of HR/Payroll until her retirement in 1998.

Robert retired before Carol and built her a beautiful log home in Redgranite, WI, where they lived for 10 years. They then moved to Portage to be closer to family. They enjoyed camping and in retirement spent a few winters in Arizona.

Carol is survived by her husband; daughter, Kim (Lee) Satterlee, Fort Atkinson; son, Kris (Sue) Kamrath of Kissimmee FL; stepchildren: James (Debbie Yeaton) Kiggens of Weldon CA, and Kathy Bultman and Cindy McCallum of Madison WI. She is further survived by grandchildren: Shyann and Amanda Kamrath, Matthew (Sarah) Satterlee, Adam (Katie) Satterlee, Laura (Scott) MacDonald, Lisa (Brad Poling) Bultman, Christopher (Amanda Kim) McCallum, Cameron (Alyssa Beck) McCallum, Shaun (Charissa) Kiggens, Bryan Kiggens, Karra (Jose) Cazares and Roland Hilbert, Crystal and Allan Heath and Tiffany (Kyle) Baxter; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Ken) McTier; and extended family members. Carol was proceeded in death by her parents.

Every night when we look up and see a certain star...We will know within our hearts exactly where you are. So on this day we say good-bye as you now depart. Although far from our touch, never far from our hearts.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage. Rev. Ronald Hannan will be officiating. A public visitation will be from Noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage will be private.

Kratz Funeral Home - Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.