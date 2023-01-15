 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Jean Hoyer

Carol Jean Hoyer

MADISON — Carol Jean Hoyer, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, of lung cancer, at her home in Madison, Wis. She was born in Greendale, Wis., the daughter of Irene H. Hoyer and Leo H. Hoyer.

She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 49 years, Bill Winfield; her five children, Juniper Francalanza, Samara Chism-Winfield, Lily Hoyer-Winfield, Kryn Sausedo and Cole Hoyer-Winfield; 13 grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Trost; and cousin, Patricia Carny.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

