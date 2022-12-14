Carol Jean Hillenbrand

Mar. 3, 1946 – Dec. 11, 2022

WAUNAKEE – Carol Jean Hellenbrand, of Waunakee, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was the daughter of Cyril and Catherine (Endres) Kalscheur. Carol graduated from Middleton High School. On May 21, 1966, she married Thomas Hellenbrand.

Carol worked in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District in multiple capacities for over 30 years.

Carol is survived by her husband, Thomas Hellenbrand; sons, Jack (Alexandra) and Nick (Margy) Hellenbrand; grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, and Samantha Hellenbrand, Alex (Becky) Syse, and Katie (Evan) Fahl; great-grandchild, Remy Syse; and siblings, Mark (Marge), Phil (Cina) and Neal (Cindy) Kalscheur. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Dorothy and Harold Hellenbrand; brother-in-law, Bill Hellenbrand; and sister-in-law, Nancy Hellenbrand.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, Middleton, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Our sincerest thanks to the staff at Agrace for the comfort, care and compassion shown to Carol. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

