Carol J. Sutton

Oct. 7, 1937 - June 10, 2023

MARKESAN - Carol Jean Sutton, age 85, of Markesan, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Carol was born in Oshkosh on October 7, 1937, the daughter of Milton and Esther (Loftus) Swenson. Carol grew up in Beaver Dam living on Mill Street across the street from Swan City Park where many memories were made with family and friends.

On October 13, 1953, Carol married the love of her life, Ronald Sutton, at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Together, Ronald and Carol raised four sons. She was a proud mother and made sure to love unconditionally.

Carol and Ronald purchased a local bowling alley, tavern, and restaurant which they named Sutton's Inn. Carol and Ronald continued working together as a team while traveling to trade shows for Slifka Sales.

When Carol wasn't managing Sutton's Inn or her four boys, she enjoyed travelling, especially trips to Hawaii and South Dakota. A favorite hobby of Carol's was baking, she worked at Tasty Bakery at a young age and continued to share that love of baking with her children and grandchildren whenever family got together.

Carol is survived by her sons: Jeff Sutton, Steven (Shelly) Sutton, Brett (Terri) Sutton, and Greg (Maya) Sutton; grandchildren: Joseph (Lisa) Sutton, Joshua (Arianna) Sutton, Angela Sutton, Ryan Sutton, Nicole Sutton, Olivia Sutton, Jacob Sutton, Anita Sutton, and Jessica Sutton; sisters-in-law: Maryanne (Leo) Landry and Sandra (Larry) Vine; brother-in-law, James Sutton; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Esther Swenson; husband, Ronald Sutton; brothers: Larry Swenson, Bill Swenson, Dick Swenson, and Keith Swenson; sister, Helen Soldner; brothers-in-law: Llyod Sutton, and Rick Sutton; daughter-in-law, Susan Sutton; and other relatives.

A visitation for Carol will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, W3377 Main St., Manchester, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Plagenz officiating. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Trenton.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.