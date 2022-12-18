Sept. 9, 1936 – Dec. 12, 2022

WAUNAKEE — Carol J. (Meffert) Dahmen, age 86, went home to heaven for Christmas. She passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Carol was born at home in Ashton, Wis., to John and Lorraine Meffert, on September 9, 1936. She married Jerry Dahmen on June 18, 1955, and they ran Dahmen Plumbing & Heating, in Waunakee, for a number of years.

Carol lovingly made many beautiful quilts and handmade knit sweaters and vests for her family and the scrubbies were always a big hit at Christmas. She also enjoyed sports, reading recipe books and played cards with her friends for many years. What she didn’t enjoy, was when her children ran through the house chasing each other with squirt guns and Silly String!

Survivors include her six children: Beth Wagner, Gail Lisse, Eric (Sue) Dahmen, Kathleen Laufenberg, Mary Dahmen (Bill Ballard) and Jean (Eric) Rortvedt; 15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers: Curt (Liz) Meffert, Gordy (Marilyn) Meffert; and sister-in-law, Doris Dahmen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents, John and Lorraine; brother, Roland Meffert; sons-in-law, Gerard Wagner and Charlie Laufenberg; brothers-in-law: Gilbert Dahmen, Ray Dahmen and Clarence Dahmen; and sisters-in law: Marcella Meffert, Mary Ann Dahmen and Julie Ann Dahmen.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee, with Msgr. James Gunn officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with Mass following. Mom loved going to Rex’s Innkeeper and a reception will be held there following the services. Burial, in Ashton, will be private and will take place later.

The Mass will be live streamed at STJB.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to “Ribbon of Hope Foundation,” for breast cancer.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q

Waunakee, WI 53597

(608) 849-4513