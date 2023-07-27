Carol J. Mateske

Nov. 5, 1949 - July 24, 2023

PORTAGE – Carol J. Mateske, age 73, of Portage, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family and dog, Marty on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Carol was born on November 5, 1949, the daughter of Myrna Kunaschk and raised by her foster parents and stepfather, Dorthy and Clarence Becker and Arthur Gruenwald. She graduated from New Berlin High School where she met the love of her life, Roger Mateske.

Carol married Roger on May 20, 1972, in Montello. After some fertility challenges, Carol and Roger were finally able to become parents through adoption, to their pride and joy, Billy. Carol was so proud to watch Billy get married this past year and finally be able to introduce everyone to her new daughter-in-law.

Carol worked for the Portage Hosiery and Hardee's in Portage. She was an active member at Portage United Methodist Church as a Sunday school teacher's aide, assisting with vacation Bible School and enjoyed her time helping in the nursery/daycare.

Recently, Carol thoroughly enjoyed bingo, crafts, and many other activities provided by the Heritage House. She was known by the people she met for her quick wit, compassionate personality, and love for music.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Mateske; her son, Billy (Kelsie) Mateske; brother-in-law, Jeff (Judy) Mateske; special friends: Karen and Jim Pessing; nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrna Kunaschk, foster parents, Arthur Gruenwald and Dorthy Becker, step father, Clarence Becker, her in-laws, Margie and Clifford Mateske, her brothers: Arthur (Kathy) Gruenwald, and Martin Gruenwald.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Portage United Methodist Church, with Rev. KwangYu Lee officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Portage United Methodist Church. The family invites you to a luncheon to follow the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mateske family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, Heritage House of Portage, and Agrace Hospice Care for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.