MONONA - Carol J. Krentz, age 80 passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on Nov. 12, 1939, in New Glarus, Wis., the daughter of Ralph and Louena (Wild) Goodman. Carol graduated from Belleville High School with the class of 1957. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Dwaine Krentz at First United Church of Christ in Belleville. Carol and Dwaine celebrated 61 years of marriage. Carol worked for Chase Bank for many years most recently coordinating trips and outings through the bank for seniors. She was a member of Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church. Carol loved wintering at their Florida home until 2011. She also enjoyed playing cards and reading, but most of all she cherished her times spent with her grandchildren and family.