Carol J. Keil

June 19, 1932 - July 2, 2023

WATERTOWN - Carol J. Keil, (nee Schultz), beloved wife of the late Phillip D. Keil, dear mother of: Bruce (Jane) Keil, Brad (Sandra) Keil, Becky, Boyd and Barbara (Dan Waala) Keil, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Carol was born on June 19, 1932 in Randolph, WI to the late Ellis and Anna Schultz (Umland). Carol graduated from Luther Prep in Watertown, WI.

Carol married Phillip Keil on January 12, 1957. Carol was a whiz with numbers holding various accounting positions over the years and retiring from Washington County as Payroll Supervisor in the Accounting Department.

Quick-witted and independent, Carol enjoyed shopping for new sweaters, watching old westerns and musicals, and playing Words with Friends.

In addition to her children, Carol is survived by eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip, her parents, Ellis and Anna Schultz, her brothers: Delmar (Lola) Schultz and Merlin (Marian) Schultz, her sisters: Evelyn (Robert Nolte), Dorothy (Bernard Duve) and Ellen Schultz.

A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd., Pewaukee, on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Lutheran Prep, Watertown, WI or the Church. Condolences can be found at www.harderfuneralhome.com.