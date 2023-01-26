April 11, 1963 – Jan. 24, 2023

MADISON—Carol Harrison, age 59, of Madison, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after many years of health issues. She was born on April 11, 1963, in Madison, the youngest daughter of Harold and Lucille (Ashmore) Sabroff.

She married the love of her life Brian Harrison on Sept. 24, 1983, in Madison. Together they raised their two daughters instilling in them the importance of family.

Carol was fiercely loyal, loving and protective of her family and friends and a caretaker at heart. Her hugs and smile were everything. Carol enjoyed listening to music and dancing and ran the sound for Brian’s band for many years. Often playing host at her home she loved playing cribbage and euchre and playing dice until she won. Above all, she relished spending time with her family and was the glue that stuck them all together.

Carol is survived by her daughters, April Harrison and Alexis (Travis) Thering; grandchildren, Trevor, Kaylynne, Brooklynn, Treyson, and Tiana; sister, Cheryl (Dennis) Seiler; and her chosen family, Dave, Billee, Greg, and Mary; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Brian; parents, Harold and Lucille; and brother, Butch R. Sabroff.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420