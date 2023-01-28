 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Gillooly Hawkins

Carol Gillooly Hawkins

Nov. 15, 1934—Jan. 24, 2023

DAVENPORT, IA—Carol Gillooly Hawkins, 88, of Davenport, passed away, January 24, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Carol was born November 15, 1934. She married John Hawkins on June 9, 1956.

Survivors, husband, John; twin daughters, Patricia (Tom) Steinbrecher and Susan (Stu) Grendahl; sisters: Mary (Dale) Schroeder, and Karen (Jim) Gabbert; brother, Dale (Mary) Gillooly.

Visitation will be Monday, January 30, 2023, 4:00—6:00 p.m., at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, IA.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics