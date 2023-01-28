Nov. 15, 1934—Jan. 24, 2023
DAVENPORT, IA—Carol Gillooly Hawkins, 88, of Davenport, passed away, January 24, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Carol was born November 15, 1934. She married John Hawkins on June 9, 1956.
Survivors, husband, John; twin daughters, Patricia (Tom) Steinbrecher and Susan (Stu) Grendahl; sisters: Mary (Dale) Schroeder, and Karen (Jim) Gabbert; brother, Dale (Mary) Gillooly.
Visitation will be Monday, January 30, 2023, 4:00—6:00 p.m., at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, IA.