June 12, 1946—Feb. 19, 2023

Carol Frances Huber died February 19, 2023, at age 76.

Carol was full of spunk, sarcasm and compassion. Her kindness and selflessness were unmatched. While on this earth, Carol lived. She loved life and found joy in simply being; spending time with and sharing life with those closest to her. Fiercely independent, and a wicked smart problem solver, she found solutions to maintain her independence and never let her health diminish her enjoyment of life.

Carol was born June 12, 1946, to the late John Huber and the late Helen (Horn) Huber in St. Louis, MO, the oldest of eight. She enjoyed school and graduated from Ursuline Academy in St. Louis. After a brief stint in nursing school, where she loved the course work but could do without the patient care, Carol moved to Madison, WI, as the Executive Assistant to the administrator of St. Mary’s Hospital. Carol met the love of her life, Mike Tuten, under a Christmas tree—they were engaged nine days later. Always willing to stand up for her beliefs, Carol and Mike used their wedding money to post bail for their friends who had chained themselves to a bus of Vietnam draftees. They married September 11, 1971, at St. Paul’s Catholic Center, it was a love story that lasted. They had two daughters, Katherin and Anne. An AFS student, Liesbeth Swinnen joined the family as a “third daughter.”

Carol was a tireless advocate for women, children, and families. Her work and energies focused on alleviating poverty and hunger have left a lasting legacy beyond her lifetime. Carol was an integral part of establishing the Women Infants and Children (WIC) program in Wisconsin. After her time at WIC, Carol was responsible for numerous grants and advocacy work while at the Center for Public Representation. Later, Carol worked at the Wisconsin Nutrition Project, eventually becoming the Executive Director. It was at WNP that Carol tirelessly fought for the School Breakfast Initiative. This initiative resulted in Wisconsin schools statewide providing breakfast for school age kids.

In addition to her professional efforts, Carol dedicated numerous hours volunteering to causes she believed in. She was active in the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association, and campaigned for issues she cared about, frequently enlisting her children in untold hours of leafleting.

Carol loved knitting, literature, history, and summer nights at American Players Theatre. She completed her undergraduate work at the UW while simultaneously working full time and parenting two teenage girls (no easy feat). Carol has been a long-time member of the Madison Knitters Guild. She generously gave her talents to bake lemon poppy seed cookies for Mike’s Morris team, and welcomed folk musicians, hosting house concerts and sing-a-longs. Carol took immense joy in her grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to retell the latest story of their exploits. In their grandma, the kids found a tireless champion and trusted friend.

Carol was preceded in death by her beloved, Mike; her parents; her sister, JoAnn; and her in-laws. She is survived by her daughters: Katherin Tuten (Matt Fago), Anne Eudaly (Thomas), Liesbeth Swinnen; and her grandchildren: Noa and Gabby Seward, Schuyler Eudaly, and Elliott and Celia Cline. She is further survived by her siblings, in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 2:00—5:00 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd. Madison WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison, WI, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Family will greet friends at the church at 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. To protect vulnerable family and friends, the family requests that masks are worn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ABC for Health, Porchlight, or other charities working to further social justice, alleviate hunger and poverty, or provide for those in need. Carol would appreciate any random act of kindness you perform.

