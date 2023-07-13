Carol Elizabeth Birch

Jan. 16, 1943 - July 6, 2023

FAIRFIELD - Carol Elizabeth Birch, age 80, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital with family by her side. Carol, daughter of Charles and Virginia Ramsey was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Baraboo.

On Dec. 9, 1961 she was united in marriage to Joseph Birch. Carol loved the stock car races, sewing for herself, others and for her family.

Survivors include her husband, Joe; son, Mikel (Tammy) Birch; daughters: Sandy (Bob) Cook, Terry Klitzke; grandchildren: Hunter and Bronwynn Birch, Maverick and Tristen Klitzke; great-granddaughter, Karsyn Birch; as well as her brothers, Ted (Polly) Ramsey, David (Gloria) Ramsey, Carlyle (Jodi) Ramsey, Cyril (Joni) Ramsey; sisters: Daunnene Hooker, Kay (Jack) Birch, Pearl (Don) Schellenberger, Pauline Roberts, Enaine Gardner, Lucy Reichhoff, Penny (Vernon) Carter; brother-in-law, Roger Hudzinski; sister-in-law, Olive Ramsey; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Raleigh and Paul Ramsey and sisters: Eva Hooker, JoAnne Kinzler, Johanna Fry and Judy Hudzinski.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Joe Birch, E12066A Twin Oaks Rd., Baraboo, WI 53913.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.