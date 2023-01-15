Aug. 12, 1948 – Jan. 8, 2023

OREGON — Carol Ann Petrick, age 74, of Oregon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Carol was born August 12, 1948, in Madison to Delbert and Vera (Harrison) Bunnell.

Carol married Gary Petrick on February 5, 1966, and he preceded her in death in 2017. Shortly after, they moved to Waunakee where they raised their four children. As a devoted wife and mom, Carol lovingly raised their children. As their children grew older, she became a jack of all trades, working many different jobs over the years from cook at Hofbrau House, supervisor at Hardee’s, to daycare worker/cook at Waunakee Manor Daycare. In 2006, they moved up north, getting ready to retire and enjoy life on their little slice of heaven on the flowage in Stratford, WI.

Carol was passionate about all animals, but her love of dogs was well known! She adored beagles and loved and spoiled many over the years. Stosh, Queenie, Susie, Ralphie, Sadie, Max, and Bella were there to welcome her home. Every dog loved her as she always had treats readily available, on tables and in her pockets and they knew exactly where to find them! Carol loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed going out to restaurants. She was selfless and was always willing to lend a hand, even with health challenges in recent years. She enjoyed watching TV, especially old westerns and she loved vocally supporting the Packers!

Carol is survived by her son, Gary (Nancy) Petrick; daughter, Connie Esser; and son, Jeremy (Dana) Petrick; three sisters: Bev Kulke, Debbie (Ken) Klahn and Shirley Smith; son-in-law, Mark Maly; sisters-in-law, Jackie Bunnell and Dawn Bunnell; her grandchildren: Krissy, Brett, Raina, Riley, Ashlyn, Jenna, and Kensie; and many more dear friends and family.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; daughter, Shannon; father, Delbert; mother, Vera; four brothers: Dean, Dale, Ron, and Butch; three sisters: Betty Raether, Mary Salt, and Peggy Anderson; and brother-in-law, Les Kulke

A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. Burial will take place at a later date.

Our family would like to give special thanks to all the nurses and doctors at St Mary’s Hospital who took great care and showed compassion towards Carol and our family.

“Mom, your memory is a treasure, we hold it in our hearts.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dane County Humane Society, Occupaws Guide dog Association or a charity of your choice.

