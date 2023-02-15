COLUMBUS — Carol Ann (Betenz) Valley, age 72, passed away after a long illness on Friday, February 10, 2023, in Fitchburg, surrounded by her family.

A visitation will be held at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Memorials are preferred to the Columbus Area Endowment, PO Box 423, Columbus, WI, or email madisongives.org/cae.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Carol’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus, 920-623-5850