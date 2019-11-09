FITCHBURG - Patrick "Pat" G. Carney, Sr., passed away on Nov. 3, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on March 17, 1928, in Doylestown, Wis., to George and Helen (Thornton) Carney.
He was joined in marriage to Dorothy Gray in 1947, with whom he raised eight children. He was later joined in marriage to Ann Hub in 1978. Patrick worked hard at numerous jobs his entire life, finally retiring from Research Products after 32 years. Patrick had a profound love of music, a gift he shared generously throughout his life. He was a talented songwriter and singer, as well as a banjo and ukulele player, and was proud to pass those talents on to his children.
He is survived by his children’s mother, Dorothy (Gray, Carney) Ballweg of Poynette; daughter, Dee (Adelia) Carney of Poynette, and Cricket (Christeen) Carney of Madison, and sons, Michael (Linda) of Deerfield, Casey (Linda) of Beaver Dam, Jeffrey (Edwin) of Middleton, George (Sandy) of Madison, and Brien (Shelly) of Edgerton; as well as numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann, and son Patrick G. Carney, Jr., his sister, Virginia, and brothers Kermitt, Forest, Desmond and Conrad.
Patrick will be sorely missed but we are grateful that he is at peace. There will be Celebration of Patrick’s Life on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 1:00 p.m. in the clubhouse across the street from Paragon Place, 9501 Paragon St, Middleton, Wis.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Oak Park Place in Madison, the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, and the wonderful caregivers at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
Love you so much, Dad!