MADISON / BEAVER DAM - Patrick G. "Rick" Carney Jr., born on May 13, 1952, passed away on March 17, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rick joined the U.S. Navy in 1971, and served our country with honor for 20 years, retiring from the Navy in 1991. While serving in Japan on the USS Midway, he met his wife, Eiko (Tomita) Carney and her wonderful family. They were married for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Eiko; his father, Patrick G. Carney Sr. of Madison; and mother, Dorothy (Gray/Carney) Ballweg of Poynette; two sisters, Dee (Adelia) of Poynette, and Cricket (Christeen) Carney of Madison; and five brothers, Michael (Linda) of Deerfield, Casey (Linda) of Beaver Dam, Jeffrey (Edwin) of Middleton, George (Sandy) of Madison, and Brien (Shelly) of Edgerton; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rick will be sorely missed, but we are grateful that he is finally out of his pain and at peace.
There will be potluck celebration of Rick's Life on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the CLUBHOUSE ACROSS THE STREET from PARAGON PLACE, 9501 Paragon St., Middleton.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital in Madison, and the wonderful caregivers at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.
Memorials may be made to Eiko Carney. Online condolences can be made at informedchoicefunerals.com.