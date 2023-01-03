Carlton "Sam" Severson

He was born on February 9, 1933, on the farm in the Town of Perry, Dane County, WI, the son of Casper and Tena (Evenstad) Severson. Carlton graduated from New Glarus High School in 1951. He would also serve his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan. On January 31, 1965, he was united in marriage to Nancy Graham at the Fennimore Methodist Church. Sam continued education at Southwest Tech in Production Agriculture. He was a lifelong farmer and he had also worked at Felly’s Flowers, Plantscapes, and Copp’s Bakery. He was a member of the York Memorial Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway Vennelag #5-513 in Mount Horeb, and the Sugar River Euchre League.