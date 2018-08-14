SAUK CITY - Lloyd A. Carlson, age 93, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2018, surrounded by family. He was born on March 10, 1925, in Blue River, Wis., to Alfred and Loretta (Poole) Carlson, and grew up on the family farm.
Lloyd was a U.S. veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon his return he worked at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, and during those years met the love of his life, Myrna Schanke. They were married on Oct. 14, 1956, and enjoyed 50 years together raising a family in their home near Sauk City. They enjoyed gardening, participating in boy scouting activities together, and remaking the old gravel pit on their property into Camp Carlson. Lloyd was later employed for many years doing maintenance at the Prairie du Sac dam.
Lloyd enjoyed being a member of the American Legion, the VFW and the Masons. He was also very active in scouting and served as scoutmaster of Troop 173 for many years. He accompanied the troop on many camping trips to Castle Rock and numerous other events and activities. He welcomed many scout troops and other youth groups to Camp Carlson over the years. He received many scouting awards and honors, including Lifetime Achievement Award.
Lloyd had a great sense of humor and always had a joke or story for whoever was around. He liked swapping stories with the guys over coffee at the VFW club. He was often the one who got the coffee pot started first thing in the morning. He was also a lover of the natural world. His special areas of interest were trees and birds. He planted many trees, built birdhouses and always kept the bird feeders full. Lloyd was very inventive and enjoyed working in his woodshop. He crafted many items that he gave to friends and family.
He is survived by two sons, John (Wendy) Carlson, Dennis Carlson; three grandchildren, Krystal (Tyler) Martin, Jenna Carlson, Kyle (fiancée Geena Moore) Carlson; one great-granddaughter, Aria Carlson; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myrna; and brothers, Milfred and Ernest Carlson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 5 p.m.
The family wishes to thank Recover Health with special thanks to Lisa, and Agrace HospiceCare with special thanks to Kevin and Mary, for the care and kindness they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, to be used for the restoration and maintenance of the national forests. Online condolences at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.