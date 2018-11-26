MADISON—On Oct. 28, 2018, Kirstin Tamara Carlson died in her sleep, due to natural causes, at the age of 50. Kirstin was born on July 29, 1968, in Carbondale, lll., to Jon and Laura (Twitchell) Carlson. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, her Master of Education from the Pennsylvania State University, and in 1997, she received her nursing degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She practiced as a school nurse and pediatric asthma research nurse before starting her dream job as a nurse for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, where she found great joy in helping women in need.
In 1992, she married Christopher Dakes, whom she later divorced in 2013. Kirstin’s children, Alex, Andie, and Max, were her life. She loved them fiercely and unconditionally, and the legacy of her generosity, sense of humor, and kindness will live on through them. She was a lifelong lover of literature, with the Harry Potter series being the most influential books in her life.
Kirstin was preceded in death by her father, Jon. She is survived by her mother, Laura; her siblings, Matt, Karin, Ben and Kali; her children, Alex, Andie and Max; and her beloved dogs, Teddy and Tonks.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wis., at 2 p.m. The family has a website for donations in her name to Planned Parenthood or the Harry Potter Alliance—https://www.justgiving.com/remember/615777/Kirstin-Carlson.