LONE ROCK—Bruce Alan Carlson, age 69, of Lone Rock, passed away Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Richland Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at 12 Noon, at PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center. Burial will follow in the Button Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 Noon.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.