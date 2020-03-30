Carlsen, Ronald Gene

Carlsen, Ronald Gene

{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSVILLE — Ronald Gene Carlsen, age 57, of Evansville, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Stoughton, Wis. He married Patricia Acker in July 1982.

Due to the restrictions on gatherings, there will be a celebration of life in Ron's honor held at a later date.

Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Carlsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics