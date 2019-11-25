BOSCOBEL - Judy (Emler) Carlin, age 75, of Boscobel, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, at Heritage Senior Living, Middleton, Wis. She was born on Sept. 14, 1944, in Lancaster, Grant Co., Wis. to Orris and Agnes (Puckett) Emler. She was married March 23, 1963, at the Boscobel United Methodist Church to DuWayne Carlin. She had been employed at Schultz's on Main St. in Boscobel and then at Land's End before opening Granny's Attic in Boscobel. Judy enjoyed bowling, shooting pool and gardening. She also spent many hours crocheting, knitting and quilting gifts for friends and family. She loved to donate her time and talents and also volunteered at the hospital gift shop.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, DuWayne Carlin. She is survived by daughter, Angela Dawson of Lakeland, Fla.; two sons, Anthony Carlin of Madison and Christopher (Keisha) Carlin of Boscobel, Wis. Grandchildren, Curtis Dawson of Lakeland, Fla., Jordan (Donovan) Wiecki of Madison and Josephine Carlin of Phoenix, Ariz., Patrick Carlin, Savanna Carlin, and Daniel Carlin of Boscobel, Wis; and great-grandchild, Casey Wiecki of Madison.
Three brothers, Marvin (Karen) Emler of Madison, Don (Diane) Emler of Wittenburg, William (Mary) Emler of Muscoda; sister, Deb (Mike) Duve of Boscobel; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and Family are invited to attend A Celebration of Life for Judy Carlin on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Beeman-Patchak Funeral Home in Boscobel. Burial will be at the Boscobel Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.beeman-patchakfuneralhome.com.