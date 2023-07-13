WATERTOWN - Carleen K. Rettschlag, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Clyman with Rev. Daniel Bohn officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the church. Carleen Kay Rettschlag was born on February 4, 1959 to Wilbur and Lillian (Heinzelmann) Rettschlag in Beaver Dam. Carleen was baptized on March 22, 1959 by Rev. Wilfred Frick. She was confirmed on April 15, 1973 by Rev. Howard Moeller. She was a lifetime member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Clyman. Carleen was a 1977 graduate of Dodgeland High School and attended UW Stevens Point as well as MATC in Watertown. She sold raffle tickets for many organizations over the years. Carleen played the trumpet and sang at various churches for over 30 years. She is survived by her sister, Bev (Tom) Schrap of Whitefish Bay; two brothers: Dean Rettschlag of Juneau, Doyle Rettschlag of Clyman; godparents, Rev. and Mrs. Edward Stetler of Two Rivers; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Carleen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale "Retch" Rettschlag, sisters-in-law: Sandy Rettschlag and Tammy Rettschlag.