MADISON - Kathy M Carl, age 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in her home. She was born Kathy Marie Hildreth on Feb. 3, 1953, at Dodgeville General Hospital. Kathy married Bruce Carl in 2003, and worked for the State of Wisconsin for 30 years before her retirement.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Bruce; her children, Doralyn and Brian; her grandchildren, Katia, Kadin and Kaveah; her sibling, Howard (Carla); and her pug, Pugsly. She is preceded in death by her infant son, William; her parents, Howard and Elizabeth Hildreth; her siblings, Della Mae, George and Jean Ann; and her pug, Izzy. Her resting place will be Roselawn Cemetery in Monona.